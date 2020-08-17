Nottingham Forest set to run the rule over midfielder before making transfer decision

Nottingham Forest are set to take a close look at Jake Taylor in pre-season training before making a decision on the midfielder’s future at the City Ground.

Taylor has progressed through the ranks at the Nigel Doughty Academy, but is yet to make a senior appearance for Forest despite impressing for the Under-23’s in recent seasons.

In 2019/20, though, Taylor spent the season on loan in League Two with Port Vale, with the 21-year-old scoring seven goals in 25 appearances for John Askey’s side across all competitions.

Taylor penned a contract extension at the City Ground in January, and the young midfielder is now set to be given a chance to impress Sabri Lamouchi in pre-season training.

As per the Stoke Sentinel, the Reds are keen to have Taylor training with the first-team squad for at least two weeks, before a decision is made on whether he is to be sent out on loan or kept ahead of next season.

Vale expect Taylor to attract interest from League One sides if he is to be let out on loan, after excelling in League Two this term.

Lamouchi gave the likes of Alex Mighten and Brennan Johnson a fair share of first-team appearances for Forest in 2019/20, and Taylor will be keen to follow in their footsteps and make an impact next term.

The Verdict

Taylor is a real talent who will have benefited a lot from his first season out on loan.

He now has a taste of first-team experience in the EFL under his belt, and he will now be eager to get out and start playing games on a regular basis once again.

I don’t think he will spend this season with the Reds, but a year in League One could be a really good step for him, as he looks to continue developing and improving.