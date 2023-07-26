Highlights Wilfried Ndidi could be leaving Leicester City this summer, with both Nottingham Forest and Celtic interested in signing him.

Leicester's recent sales of Barnes and Maddison have strengthened their negotiating power and could help them retain other key players.

Due to Ndidi's contract situation and recent dip in form, it would be a smart move for Leicester to sell him, even for a fee as low as £20 million.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi could be the latest player to depart the club this summer, with bitter rivals Nottingham Forest said to be interested in the Nigerian international as well as Celtic.

A number of Leicester City's top players were expected to depart the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window, with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison two players in particular tipped to leave the club.

Barnes signed for Newcastle United this week for around £38 million and Maddison joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer for a fee of around £40 million.

Enzo Maresca and co have put those funds to good use already, but they continue to look for additions to his squad to ensure Leicester bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Foxes have already completed four signings so far this summer, in the form of Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, Mads Hermansen from Brøndby, and Callum Doyle has arrived on loan until the end of the season from Manchester City.

The futures of other players still at the club remain unclear, though. The likes of Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Boubakary Soumare, Ricardo Pereira, and more could all depart before the end of the transfer window.

The sales of Barnes and Maddison have strengthened Leicester's negotiating power with other players, and helps them to potentially retain some of their other stars.

What's the latest on Wilfried Ndidi's future at Leicester?

Nottingham Forest are in the market for a holding midfielder this summer, and recently made an offer to PSV Eindhoven for Ibrahim Sangare, per The Athletic.

John Percy of The Telegraph has revealed that interest is there, but that Ndidi has also emerged as a potential alterative option for Nottingham Forest, he wrote "PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangare is perhaps the number one choice but he has a £32 million release clause and interest from bigger clubs including Paris St-Germain.

"Leeds’s Tyler Adams and Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi are both on a long list of potential alternatives."

According to Tom Collomosse of The Daily Mail, who specialises on all things to do with clubs in the Midlands, the Foxes would want a fee of £20 million for the holding midfielder.

Forest may have to beat off interest from Celtic for the midfielder, reports first surfaced in a report from Simon Jones, who revealed that Brendan Rodgers was eyeing up a reunion with a player who was extremely important for the Northern Irishman at the King Power Stadium.

The 26-year-old was signed from Belgian side Genk for a fee of around £17 million in 2017 and has just one-year remaining on his deal at Leicester, having made 237 appearances for the Foxes in that time.

Should Leicester sell Ndidi to Nottingham Forest or Celtic?

Given his contract situation, Leicester should sell the defensive-midfielder this summer.

It's a difficult position to be in, but selling Ndidi to add to their transfer kitty is a smart play, even for a fee as low as £20 million.

Unfortunately his dip in form, relegation, and with only a year left on his deal means Leicester are not maximising the amount they could have received a few years ago.

However, selling the Nigerian now gives them greater negotiating power for other players in their team and means they are more likely to be able to retain other star players.