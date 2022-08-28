Nottingham Forest set to ramp up pursuit of Blackpool star amid Fulham and Watford interest as new offer revealed

Nottingham Forest are to increase their offer to £3m in an attempt to lure Blackpool winger Josh Bowler away from Bloomfield Road, according to Alan Nixon.

However, that bid still isn’t enough to secure a breakthrough in this saga, with Michael Appleton’s Seasiders holding out for around £4m as they try to generate as much revenue from his sale as possible.

The 23-year-old has less than 12 months left on his existing deal in Lancashire with the Championship side activating their 12-month option on his contract this summer – and it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to sign an extension amid interest from elsewhere.

He isn’t short of interest either, with Fulham also keeping a close eye as they potentially look to add more attacking firepower to their squad between now and the deadline in their quest to remain afloat in the Premier League.

Watford have also remained in the race for him, though they may only move if they lose another forward. Joao Pedro has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times – but it’s currently unclear whether Eddie Howe’s side will still secure a deal for him before the transfer window closes.

Steve Cooper’s Reds currently look like the front runners to secure a deal for Bowler – and according to Nixon – are likely to return with another offer shortly with the East Midlands outfit being long-term admirers of the ex-Everton man.

The Verdict:

The 23-year-old is definitely someone who can provide Cooper with a different option at the City Ground, enabling him to switch to a 4-2-3-1 system like he did at times during the last campaign.

With him on one side and Brennan Johnson on the other, they could tear Premier League defences apart, though it would be difficult to see Bowler getting a start in the Midlands at this stage.

This is why he may be better served waiting until next summer when he’s likely to have several offers on the table, giving him a better chance of securing a better move away from Bloomfield Road.

Fulham could be a decent option for him – but he isn’t guaranteed a start at Craven Cottage either and it would be interesting to see whether he would be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Vicarage Road.

If he was to make a move at this stage, surely he wouldn’t move to another second-tier side? The Hornets have a great chance of winning promotion – but a return to the top flight at the first time of asking isn’t guaranteed.