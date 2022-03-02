Nottingham Forest set to make summer offer for Championship defender

Nottingham Forest are set to make a permanent offer for on-loan defender Max Lowe at the end of the season, according to the Sheffield Star.

That is the expectation of officials at Sheffield United, who are the club that loaned out the left-back to the City Ground during the summer.

Lowe joined the Blades as part of a double deal with Derby County in 2020 along with Jayden Bogle after featuring 48 times in all competitions for the Rams.

Unlike Bogle though who was able to kick on and earn a place in the starting line-up at Bramall Lane, Lowe remained on the sidelines, playing just eight Premier League games last season.

And with the emergence of Rhys Norrington-Davies in his position, Lowe was given permission to depart the Yorkshire side on a temporary basis and Forest obliged.

Now Steve Cooper and his transfer team are said to be looking to tie the 24-year-old down on a long-term basis after making 19 appearances so far for the Reds in the league, having missed two months of the 2021-22 campaign with a groin injury.

The Verdict

You’d have to imagine that the Blades may be quite receptive when it comes to offers for Lowe considering he hasn’t had much of a chance of playing.

Enda Stevens isn’t getting any younger in that position but Rhys Norrington-Davies has proven himself to be more-than capable of filling his boots recently.

When the season ends though, Lowe will have two more years remaining on his United contract, so his services will require a fee.

And it’ll probably be a decent one at that considering he has been a reliable performer for Forest this season, so they may be able to recoup some of the reported £3.5 million paid for Lowe.