Highlights Nottingham Forest may make a late bid for Andrew Omobamidele, Norwich City's talented center-back, before the deadline.

Omobamidele, 21, joined Norwich as a teenager and has impressed with his composure in possession and defensive ability.

AC Milan is also believed to be interested in the player, but Forest is now preparing an offer in the final hours of the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are considering whether to make a late bid for Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Who is Andrew Omobamidele?

The 21-year-old joined the Canaries as a teenager from Irish outfit Leixlip United, and he has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the Yellows, whilst he has also won six caps for Ireland.

Known for his composure in possession as well as his defensive ability, Omobamidele has been on the radar of some big clubs, with AC Milan thought to be admirers.

Nottingham Forest set to move for Andrew Omobamidele

However, Norwich had thought they had managed to keep hold of the defender, but journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Forest are preparing an offer for the player in the final hours of the window.

“EXCL: Nottingham Forest preparing an opening bid for Andrew Omobamidele as new CB. Chalobah, not accepting and Forest could now bid for Omobamidele.”

How big a blow would this be for Norwich?

The biggest issue for the Championship side would be the timing, as they’re obviously going to struggle to get in a replacement if this deal does go through.

It should be noted that the Irishman hasn’t played for David Wagner’s side from the start in a league game yet, so it’s not like they would be losing a hugely influential player who has been key to their excellent start.

However, everyone recognises the talent that Omobamidele has, and he is certainly seen as someone who will have a big future in the game, and Norwich had hoped it would be at Carrow Road for a while longer.

How much would Andrew Omobamidele cost Nottingham Forest?

Outgoing sporting director Stuart Webber has made it perfectly clear how much Omobamidele is valued at Norwich, as he claimed they have rejected bids in excess of £20m for the defender.

Therefore, you would think Forest has to offer more than that to tempt the Norfolk outfit to do business at this stage of the window.

With Brennan Johnson joining Tottenham, money isn’t a major problem for Forest right now, and they had offered around £25m for Trevor Chalobah, so it’s clearly an area they want to strengthen, and funds are available.

Omobamidele has a contract with Norwich until the summer of 2026, so the club aren’t under pressure to cash in, and that strong position should serve them well in talks with Forest.

Would this be a good move for Andrew Omobamidele?

The appeal of the Premier League is obvious, but you could make a case to say that the player would be better served by remaining at Carrow Road.

Steve Cooper has plenty of options in central defence, and it’s hard to see Omobamidele getting a chance in the first XI in the near future. So, whilst he isn’t playing for Norwich at the moment, he is only an injury away from starting, and he may feel it’s better to wait for his chance at Carrow Road.

If a move doesn’t go through, Omobamidele is sure to be with Wagner’s group as they take on Rotherham on Saturday afternoon.