Nottingham Forest set to make key off-field appointment

Ahmed Kantari is set to become an assistant coach at Nottingham Forest, with Sabri Lamouchi looking to add the 35-year-old to his coaching ranks.

Kantari came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, before going on to have spells with the likes of Strasbourg, Brest, Lens and Toronto FC as a player.

The former centre-half also made 15 appearances for the Morocco national team, and spent the final three years of his playing career at Valenciennes before hanging up his boots in January 2019.

Kantari spent the 2019/20 campaign as an assistant to Olivier Guegan to Valenciennes following his retirement as a player, but is now set to move over to England to link up with Forest.

L’Equipe claim that the 35-year-old is set to appointed as an assistant coach at the City Ground, with Sabri Lamouchi looking to bolster his coaching staff ahead of next month’s Championship restart.

Lamouchi already has three assistants at the club in Bruno Baltazar, David Barriac and Jean-Paul Ancian, who all arrived at the City Ground ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The Reds have been active in the transfer market thus far this summer, with Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all arriving on free transfers.

The Verdict

This is an interesting piece of news as Lamouchi looks to add yet another member to his coaching staff.

Kantari endured an impressive career as a player and played for some big clubs in France, and he could be a shrewd addition to the coaching staff.

He is a young, up and coming coach who will give Lamouchi new ideas going forward.