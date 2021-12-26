Nottingham Forest set to make January transfer swoop for Derby County man

The January transfer window is just a few days away and it looks set to be an interesting one for Derby County.

The Rams are currently in administration and that looks set to continue as Quantuma are still looking to name a preferred bidder following Chris Kirchner’s withdrawal from the process.

That has led to speculation surrounding some of their prized youngsters as The Sun are reporting that Nottingham Forest will try their luck again with left-back Lee Buchanan.

Buchanan was subject to a number of bids in the summer for Derby’s rivals Forest but they were repeatedly rebuffed.

Forest had three bids rejected before Wayne Rooney’s side went into administration but look set to return with a bid of £1.5m according to The Sun.

The Championship strugglers may need to sell during the month as their hunt for a new owner drags on with the Rams looking for £2 million for their academy graduate.

The Verdict

Buchanan has been an important player for Derby this season and Wayne Rooney won’t want to lose his first-choice left-back.

The defender was recently ruled out for six to eight weeks following a knee injury he sustained in the win against Bournemouth but that doesn’t seem to be putting any potential suitors off England Under 21 international.

Derby’s administrators told media on Friday that a bidder for the club was to be chosen imminently and the timing of the takeover could prove to be pivotal for Derby.

Whether it will be in time to stave off January interest remains to be seen.