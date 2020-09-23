Nottingham Forest set to make 24-year-old their latest summer signing

Nottingham Forest are set to sign APOEL Nicosia left-back Nikolas Ioannou in a deal worth £500,000, according to Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.



It has been another very busy transfer window for the Reds, who made Harry Arter their 10th signing of the summer last night.

It appears Forest are not done yet either as reports from Greece have indicated that the East Midlands club are set to land a target they have been linked with throughout the summer.

Previous reports have indicated that the 24-year-old was a player on the Championship club’s radar and Manolidis has claimed today that Ioannou is set to become Forest’s latest signing.

It is understood that the left-back will sign from APOEL in a deal worth £500,000, with the Greek reporter hinting it could mean that Yuri Ribeiro is on the move.

Ioannou is a former Manchester United academy player but left the Red Devils without making a senior appearance for the club in 2013.

The defender has been at APOEL ever since – making more than 100 appearances for the club, helping them win the league five times and representing them in European competitions.

The Cyprus international would be the second left-back signed by the Reds this summer following the arrival of Tyler Blackett, with Gaetan Bong and Ribeiro also at the club.

The Verdict

Despite announcing their 10th signing last night, Forest’s transfer business doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Ioannou is a player that has been linked with the East Midlands club throughout the summer and it appears they have finally got their man.

The 24-year-old’s arrival will surely push Bong even further down the pecking order and may mean that one of the left-backs already at the club will be on the move.

The size of Forest’s squad has to be something of a concern but they do still have three weeks or so to trim it down.