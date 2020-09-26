Nottingham Forest set to finalise player swap deal with European outfit

Nottingham Forest are expected to sign Cafu from Olympiacos with Tiago Silva going the other way and joining the Greek champions.

The 27-year-old only joined the Reds at the start of last season and he made a positive impression on the whole, scoring three goals and registering four assists as the team just missed out on the play-off places.

Despite that, Silva is seemingly no longer needed at the City Ground after Greek reporter Gerasimos Manolidis revealed on Twitter another deal is on the cards between the two clubs that are owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

“True story. Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest will swap players. Tiago Silva will join Olympiacos and Cafu is going a different direction. Two teams made an exchange. In the next three days, everything will be set.”

In Cafu, Sabri Lamouchi will be getting another midfielder, although the Portuguese man is more defensive minded that Silva.

The former Legia Warsaw man has struggled to make an impact in Greece, featuring in just eight league games since signing in January earlier this year.

He will be joining a Forest side that are struggling right now as they lost their third Championship game of the season at Huddersfield last night.

The verdict

This is an interesting deal and in truth, it’s one that probably won’t excite Forest fans because they have failed to score a goal this season and they’re now losing a creative player.

Whilst Cafu is obviously talented, Sabri Lamouchi is already stacked with options in the middle of the park and it’s hard to see the point of another one.

So, once the deal goes ahead, it will be down to the new recruit to show he can make a mark on the Championship straight away.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.