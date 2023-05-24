Nottingham Forest are eyeing a potential summer swoop for Southampton’s Che Adams.

According to the Daily Record (24/05, 09.31), the Reds are targeting the Scotland international ahead of the transfer window opening in a few weeks.

Steve Cooper’s side secured their place in the Premier League for another campaign after a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the weekend.

This has led to preparations getting underway for the summer transfer window as the club looks to build on a successful first campaign back in the top flight.

Should Southampton sell Che Adams this summer?

Adams has been a key figure for Southampton this season as the Saints suffered relegation back to the Championship.

An 11-year stint in the Premier League has come to an end and now the wolves are circling over a number of their players.

Everton and Leeds United have also been linked with a move for Adams, with Forest the latest team to emerge with an interest in the forward.

The 26-year-old signed to the club in 2019 in a move from Birmingham City, signing for a reported fee worth up to £15 million.

However, the striker now has just one year remaining on his current contract and is eyeing a move back to the Premier League.

It is believed that Cooper is an admirer of Adams and would like to bring him to the City Ground this summer.

It remains to be seen if Southampton would be willing to agree to a sale, with the team still yet to conclude their season.

A decision likely won’t be made until after this weekend’s final day clash with Liverpool.

Would Che Adams be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?

Adams contributed just five goals and three assists to Southampton in the league this season, with his poor record in front of goal playing a contributing factor in Southampton’s relegation.

The Saints should look to cash-in on the striker if an offer does arrive given he is entering the final year of his current contract.

Adams is not worth losing as a free agent, so Southampton should welcome bids and competition for his services.

Adams is a Scotland international, and the club has done a good job in raising his profile, but now may be the perfect time for them to cash-in.

Meanwhile, Forest would be a good destination for the player as he could prove a good rotation option for the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi.