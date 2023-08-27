Highlights Nottingham Forest are set to submit a bid for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, with the player being their top target.

Ndidi has already agreed on personal terms with Forest.

Forest are pushing to get Ndidi through the door at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are set to launch a bid for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to this evening's update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Foxes' midfielder looked to be one of the main contenders to depart the King Power Stadium this summer alongside the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison considering his ability.

And there had been rumours about his future in recent months, with Celtic and Bayern Munich just two teams to have been linked with the Nigerian.

However, a move failed to materialise and it seemed as though he was going to remain with Enzo Maresca's side beyond the end of the summer transfer window, with less than a week to go until the deadline passes.

What's the latest on Nottingham Forest's pursuit of Wilfred Ndidi?

Romano believes a bid from Forest will be submitted soon for the midfielder because the player is currently Steve Cooper's side's top target.

Ndidi certainly seems to be keen on this move with personal terms already being agreed between the Premier League side and the player's camp, something that may not go down well with Leicester supporters considering Forest are one of their close rivals.

Negotiations are now set to begin between the two teams and Forest are now "pushing" to try and get this deal over the line.

Although they still have days to go before deadline day, they still face a race against the clock to get this deal over the line and they can't afford to have negotiations drag on for too long if they want to recruit him.

How has Wilfred Ndidi got on at Leicester City this season?

Leicester have won their opening four league games of the season - a great achievement considering they have had some tricky fixtures.

Starting the season at home against Coventry City was never going to be easy - but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's brace allowed them to secure the victory and they haven't looked back since.

Ndidi has appeared in all five of their competitive fixtures this term and managed to get himself on the scoresheet in the Carabao Cup against Burton Albion - but he hasn't completed a full 90 minutes yet.

With this in mind and the fact Leicester have some other accomplished midfield options including Dewsbury-Hall and summer signing Harry Winks, Ndidi may feel he doesn't have much to lose if he returns to the top flight.

Would Wilfred Ndidi be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?

They may have a decent number of midfield options at their disposal, but it would be difficult to see Jonjo Shelvey playing a key role for Forest this term.

Lewis O'Brien may also be on his way out of the City Ground before the window closes, so it would make sense if Cooper decided to bring Ndidi in.

The fact he would be coming in permanently is a positive for Cooper's side - because he's still young enough to be sold on for a decent amount of money in the future and the fact he's a permanent signing allows them to build with him in their long-term plans.

He already has plenty of experience at this level and is already settled in the Midlands, so it shouldn't take him too long to settle in at the City Ground if he did make this move.

And these are just some of the reasons why the Nigerian should be a shrewd signing for Forest.