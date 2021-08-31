Nottingham Forest set to allow player to make Deadline Day transfer departure

Nottingham Forest striker Nuno Da Costa is set to join French club Caen on a season long loan, as per a recent report by Ouest-France.

The 30-year-old has been on the periphery of things at the City Ground for quite sometime under Chris Hughton and is now seemingly set to depart on a permanent deal to the continent.

Da Costa only returned to Trentside this summer after spending time out on loan in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron and has made one first team appearance for the Reds this term.

The former Cape Verde international originally signed for Forest back in January 2020 from another French side in the form of Strasbourg and has since failed to score for the Sky Bet Championship side in 14 appearances.

Forest are set to pay part of the striker’s wages once the loan move back to France has been completed, with Da Costa still having two years left to run on his current deal with Hughton’s men.

The Verdict

Da Costa has been a disappointing signing by all accounts from Forest’s point of view and the hope will be now that he can get out on loan and score some goals to rejuvenate his confidence.

He only managed to notch up six last season in 25 games for Mouscron and clearly needs another fresh start in order to get back to his best.

In truth there is little room for him at the City Ground at this precise moment, so Hughton has clearly identified that a loan move would be best for the 30-year-old.

Whether he has a long term future with the Reds beyond this season remains to be seen, as he still has a few years left on his contract, which could mean he is given a stay of execution if he impresses whilst on the continent.