Nottingham Forest set their sights on 19-year-old defender

Nottingham Forest are considering a summer move for Aberdeen defender Luke Turner, as per a report from the Daily Record.

The Irishman, who has spent this season on loan at Northern Irish club Cliftonville, has featured 30 times in the league for the Belfast-based outfit.

Proving to be a real source of consistency and a reliable figure in Cliftonville’s defence, the young defender played a big role in the club’s second-place finish in the normal campaign.

It is believed that the young centre-back would be brought in to immediately bolster the club’s U23s, with the Reds still battling away for promotion to the Premier League.

Turner has been offered a contract at The City Ground ahead of a potential summer move, with Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin telling the teenager that his future lies away from the Pittodrie Stadium.

The verdict

Gaining invaluable experience in Northern Ireland’s top-flight throughout this campaign, Turner certainly appears to be a player with a bright future.

He has spent the season competing at the top end of the division, dealing with the rigours that come with playing within a senior set up.

Northern Ireland’s highest division has been a market that has not been explored as well as it could have over the last few years, however, exciting talents like Shayne Lavery, Mark Sykes and Trai Hume represent recent examples of players who have been picked up as a result of showing excellent promise in the NIFL Premiership.

Forest have also shown that they are not afraid to add talent to their squad after showing excellent signs in Northern Ireland’s top-flight, with the Reds bringing in Dale Taylor from Linfield in July 2020.