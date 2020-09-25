Nottingham Forest set sights on signing Aston Villa man

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi according to Sportime’s Gerasimos Manolidis.

Obviously, when we hear the transfer rumors for a player, in this case, @AVFCOfficial El Ghazi, could be either for @olympiacosfc or @NFFC. #Olympiacosfc has on the top of his list @SouthamptonFC Boufal and Garry Rodrigues. Of course, #NFFC is in the game. — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) September 25, 2020

El Ghazi has made 79 appearances for Aston Villa since signing for the club back in 2018, but his game time could be reduced further this season.

He has only made two appearances in the EFL Cup for Villa, and is yet to play his part in their Premier League campaign this term.

The winger isn’t starting regularly for Dean Smith’s side, which could tempt him with a move elsewhere, with Nottingham Forest being one of the teams reportedly interested in landing his signature.

Greek giants Olympiacos are also believed to be interested in signing the Aston Villa winger, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to strike a deal with the Premier League side.

Nottingham Forest finished seventh in the Championship table last season, and they’ll be hoping that they can mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side haven’t got off to the ideal start though, with the Reds currently sat () in the second-tier standings after their opening two matches.

Nottingham Forest are next in action on Friday evening, when they take on fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict:

This would be a fantastic signing by the Reds.

El Ghazi has already shown in the past that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, having played his part in their promotion-winning season not so long ago.

Forest could certainly benefit from having additional depth in wide areas as well, and he’d be more than capable of challenging Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi for their starting position.

It seems unlikely that El Ghazi will feature much for Aston Villa this season, so a move to the City Ground could be ideal for him before the summer transfer window slams shut.