Nottingham Forest set out their stall for player as Sunderland look to tie up transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after players in the EFL this summer.

Gabriel, who spent last season on loan with League One play-off winners Blackpool, is wanted by last year’s temporary employers, whilst Sunderland have also made an approach.

Gabriel featured 27 times last time out with The Seasiders, battling away with Ollie Turton for the nod on the regular. The 22-year-old was unable to get on the score sheet during the 2020/21 campaign but managed to provide an assist.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, Forest have placed a £600,000 price tag on the young defender, meaning it is now up to the interested parties to make a decision.

However, Forest currently fall short at right-back. It seems that they are willing to let Gabriel go, but they are after some cover first.

The left-back area is equally as concerning at the moment for Chris Hughton’s side, with the departures of Nicholas Ioannou and Yuri Ribeiro leaving The Reds with a void in that position.

The verdict

Full-backs are the priority and the fact that Forest are open to selling Gabriel – for a relatively small fee – is a very surprising decision.

Gabriel enjoyed a very successful season with The Seasiders last time out and it seemed that the next stage of his development would have been competing for that starting spot at Forest.

However, this comes as good news for the chasing clubs. Blackpool and Sunderland now know the kind of fee that Forest are after and now they can play accordingly.

Gabriel deserves his chance at Championship level, and the departure of Ollie Turton highlights that they still need to recruit in that area.

Blackpool quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Tangerines?

1 of 25 Has Joe Garner ever scored against Blackpool? Yes No