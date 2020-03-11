Nottingham Forest set for transfer tussle in chase to sign midfielder

According to Goal.com, via Yahoo, Nottingham Forest are one of several sides interested in signing Amiens youngster Ulrick Eneme-Ella.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Ligue 1 side, and that has sparked interest in a move for the player from other clubs around Europe.

The midfielder was signed from Austrian side, FC Liefering, after a number of bright performances as a youngster during his previous playing days.

Now, Strasbourg, Bristol City and Forest are three of the sides who are reportedly interested in the player, with a deal potentially on the table due to his lack of playing time at Amiens.

Forest’s scouting channel is heavily-based in France, and Sabri Lamouchi has already looked at a number of players from the foreign French leagues, where he used to work as manager of Rennes.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting one, and a signing that you wouldn’t quite be able to judge just yet purely because of his age.

He’s a young player and has a lot of potential, but if they could get him for a cheap fee then it would be a risk worth taking.

Amiens may now decide to give him playing time in order to get his price up, or in a bid to try and keep him but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move to the Championship next season.

Forest could well be a Premier League side by then, so it would be interesting to see if they would still be interested in him.