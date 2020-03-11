Latest News
Nottingham Forest set for transfer tussle in chase to sign midfielder
According to Goal.com, via Yahoo, Nottingham Forest are one of several sides interested in signing Amiens youngster Ulrick Eneme-Ella.
The 18-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Ligue 1 side, and that has sparked interest in a move for the player from other clubs around Europe.
The midfielder was signed from Austrian side, FC Liefering, after a number of bright performances as a youngster during his previous playing days.
Now, Strasbourg, Bristol City and Forest are three of the sides who are reportedly interested in the player, with a deal potentially on the table due to his lack of playing time at Amiens.
Forest’s scouting channel is heavily-based in France, and Sabri Lamouchi has already looked at a number of players from the foreign French leagues, where he used to work as manager of Rennes.
The Verdict
It’s an interesting one, and a signing that you wouldn’t quite be able to judge just yet purely because of his age.
He’s a young player and has a lot of potential, but if they could get him for a cheap fee then it would be a risk worth taking.
Amiens may now decide to give him playing time in order to get his price up, or in a bid to try and keep him but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move to the Championship next season.
Forest could well be a Premier League side by then, so it would be interesting to see if they would still be interested in him.