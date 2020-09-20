Nottingham Forest set for transfer disappointment, stumbling block revealed

Nottingham Forest are set to miss out on the signing of AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, with the player’s wage demands the stumbling block.

Sabri Lamouchi was seemingly keen on taking Arter to the City Ground to bolster his midfield options for the 2020/21 campaign.

However, a report from the Sun (20/09, page 57), has claimed that Forest’s pursuit of Arter is set to fall short, with the Bournemouth midfielder looking for a £30k-a-week contract.

Arter, 30, has plenty of Premier League and international experience, but he was out on loan in the Championship last season with Fulham.

The midfielder assisted Scott Parker’s side in their promotion push via the play-offs, making 28 appearances.

That brought two goals and a single assist, with Arter scoring spectacularly at the City Ground after the restart to secure a 1-0 win.

He’s made only one appearance, in the League Cup, for Bournemouth this season and hasn’t featured again in the Championship.

Across the Championship, it’s been tough for Forest, with Lamouchi’s side really struggling.

They lost against QPR last weekend and suffered the same fate yesterday when Cardiff City visited the City Ground.

The Verdict

It’s clear that Forest’s squad is short of something at the moment.

Whether Arter would have solved those issues is well up for debate, but it’s still disappointing for Forest.

If Lamouchi wants him and sees how he fits, it only adds to the disappointment.

Arter has experience and proved how valuable he could be last season.

However, the wage demands are alarming and, as mentioned, it’s not clear if Arter solves all Forest’s problems. It might turn out to be an expensive risk.

