Nottingham Forest set for future talks with January arrival

Nottingham Forest will look to hold talks with striker Glenn Murray over returning next season, according to a report from The Athletic.

The 37-year-old joined from Brighton on a free transfer in January, penning a contract until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Murray had struggled to make an impact while on loan at Watford in the first half of the season but has quickly cemented a starting role at Forest and bagged two goals in his nine appearances so far.

The Reds look to be close to securing their place in the Championship for another season and manager Chris Hughton will likely be starting to plan for next term.

He knows firsthand just how dangerous a striker Murray can be, having seen the forward score 23 times as Brighton were promoted under his management in 2016/17.

According to The Athletic, the East Midlands club will hold talks over whether Murray will return for the 2021/22 season with the striker understood to still be hungry to keep playing despite nearing 40.

The 37-year-old already has 69 Championship goals to his name, a tally he’ll be hoping to extend significantly if he does extend his stay at the City Ground.

The Verdict

Murray has proven a very useful signing so far and as long as his demands are not too great, you feel it would be wise for Forest to extend his stay.

It appears the wheels may be in motion to do that, with this report indicating that there will be talks held over his future.

A forward trio of Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor, and Murray is one that, on paper, would be the envy of many Championship managers but they haven’t fired this term.

Hughton will be hoping that can change moving forward.