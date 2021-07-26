Nottingham Forest set for action with fresh Premier League bid for £10m-rated player expected

Nottingham Forest are expected to offer 20-year-old Brennan Johnson a new contract to ward off interest from elsewhere, according to The Athletic.

Johnson lit up League One while on loan with Lincoln City last term and impressed for Chris Hughton’s side in their pre-season game against Crewe on the weekend.

The teenager’s impressive performances over the past 12 months have drawn links away with Barnsley, Brentford, Leeds United, and Leicester City all said to be keen.

The Bees are thought to be leading the charge, with reports yesterday indicating they’re set to make a fresh bid as their interest intensifies.

It seems as though Forest are determined to keep hold of their highly-rated academy talent, however, as The Athletic has indicated they’re expected to offer him a new contract.

Johnson starred for Lincoln last season – scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists as Michael Appleton’s side shocked many by making it to the League One play-off final.

Now back in the Reds ranks, Hughton has revealed he sees the 20-year-old as primarily a number 10 but someone that can play a range of offensive roles.

The Verdict

The City Ground faithful will no doubt love to hear that Forest are set to take action in order to ward off interest in Johnson.

He was brilliant for the Imps last season and is surely one of the players that Reds supporters are most excited about for the 2021/22 campaign.

Offering him new terms should boost their chances of keeping hold of him but should an offer near the £10 million they’re said to value him at be made then they could face a very interesting decision.