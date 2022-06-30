Nottingham Forest set for action in Huddersfield transfer pursuit, Terriers’ stance outlined

Nottingham Forest are set to bid for Huddersfield Town left wing-back Harry Toffolo as they prepare for life in the Premier League, according to a report from The Athletic.

Forest beat Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May to secure promotion back to the top flight after 23 years away.

Toffolo was a key player in the Terriers’ run to the Wembley final last term and though the Yorkshire club have triggered the one-year extension in his contract to keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of next season, it seems their resolve is set to be tested.

The Athletic has reported that Forest are set to make a bid for the defender as Steve Cooper looks to build his squad ahead of the start of the Premier League season next month.

The report claims that though the 26-year-old is happy at Huddersfield, the Championship club are aware that he wants to show he can compete at a level above the second tier – having played all his senior football in the EFL.

It is said the pursuit of Toffolo may not impact their interest in Liverpool’s Neco Williams, who can play on both the right and left flanks, with the Reds keen to have two players for each position.

The Verdict

Toffolo was one of the standout wing-backs in the Championship last season and with his contract set to expire next season, he could represent excellent value for Forest as they look to tool up for life in the top flight.

The Reds finished the season with Jack Colback at left wing-back and while the experienced midfielder did an impressive job, he may well be exposed in the Premier League.

Forest have also been unable to re-sign former Sheffield United loanee Max Lowe permanently so far this summer meaning the left flank is an area that needs attention.

Bringing in Toffolo would help to solve that problem while you feel the 26-year-old would be keen on a move to the Premier League despite thriving under Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield.

It will likely just be about whether a fee that works for both clubs can be agreed upon.