Nottingham Forest set asking price for Joe Worrall with Burnley monitoring

Nottingham Forest have placed a £10 million asking price on defender Joe Worrall.

The 23-year-old has just completed another fine season at the City Ground. He featured in all 46 of Forest’s Championship games, managing one goal.

But as the season’s come to an end, Worrall has been linked with Premier League outfit Burnley. According to journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are put off by the asking price set:

Burnley. Forest want 10m for Joe Worrall. Putting them off at this stage. Gibson and Boro return on loan still looks favourite. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

Forest had a disappointing end to the season – Sabri Lamouchi in his first season at the club looked to be guiding them to what would’ve been a commendable top-six finish.

They were perched in the play-off places for the majority of the campaign, only to fall out at the last minute at the expense of Swansea City.

Can you name these 40 EFL mascots?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

But the club has been working hard in the pre-season so far – they’ve already snapped up ex-player Jack Colback on a free, as well as the free signing of ex-Charlton Athletic man Lyle Taylor.

The impending sale of Worrall then could hand Lamouchi some much needed transfer funds before the 12 September start date, but Forest might have to lower their price-tag if they want Burnley to purchase.

The verdict

Worrall is a class player. He’s a versatile defender with all the capabilities of a Premier League player. At 23 as well he’s still young so it’s understandable why Burnley are after him. Forest though have set a reasonable asking price, but if they’re realistic about selling then they might have to lower it.