Nottingham Forest seemingly set to miss out on free-agent signing as top-flight club close in

Nottingham Forest look set to be beaten to the signing of striker Facundo Ferreyra.

That’s according to a report from Chilean outlet La Tercera, who say that Ferreyra is closing in on a deal to join Colo Colo in Chile’s top-flight.

With Forest seemingly still on the look out for attacking reinforcements, it was reported earlier this week that the Championship club were in talks with Ferreyra about a move to The City Ground.

Ferreyra is currently a free-agent after leaving Spanish side Celta Vigo at the end of last season, meaning he can be signed outside of the transfer window.

Now however, it seems as Forest are going to miss out on the chance to take advantage of that situation the 30-year-old finds himself in.

According to this latest update, Ferreyra is now close to agreeing a deal to join Colo Colo, with only minor details of the deal thought to be confirmed.

It is thought that Ferreyra will put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Colo Colo, which is said to be worth around $500,000.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather frustrating update from a Nottingham Forest perspective.

With Forest having not brought a centre forward in during the summer transfer window, Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban are the club’s only options in that position at this moment in time.

As a result, a deal for Ferreyra to give them some extra cover in that position would certainly have been useful, although it now appears as though that will not be happening.

However, it is worth noting that there are plenty of other free-agent strikers out there, and it will be interesting to see if they look to move for one of them now a deal for Ferreyra is seemingly off the cards.