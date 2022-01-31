Nottingham Forest see bid rejected for Bristol City star

Bristol City have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Antoine Semenyo, as per a Twitter update from journalist Gregor MacGregor.

The update says that there have been multiple bids for the attacker today, with Semenyo proving to be a highly sought-after player late on this window.

MacGregor has confirmed that other Championship clubs, Premier League teams and a Scottish side are all in pursuit of the 22-year-old, with Semenyo netting four times and providing a further six assists in nine starts this season.

It remains to be seen if Forest return with a second bid, or if any of the other clubs in pursuit will line up a bid in what remains of the transfer window.

Forest have long been in pursuit of additional attacking recruits this month, with their interest in Semenyo perhaps a sign of moving on from previous targets.

The verdict

It is no surprise to see accumulating interest in the young attacker, with his recent form catching the eye of the teams in pursuit.

Semenyo’s physicality, pace and direct running, coupled with excellent ability when in possession makes him a very difficult player to defend against.

He has certainly caused problems in the second-tier in recent weeks and could prove to be a brilliant signing for a fellow Championship outfit, with the increasing interest in him making a Bristol City stay in doubt.

Semenyo is a versatile option for the clubs in the running, displaying his abilities on both wings, as a number 10 and as a striker.