Nottingham Forest scouting 24-year-old ahead of potential January swoop

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan, according to the Daily Mail.

Morgan is attracting interest from plenty of clubs heading into the January transfer window, after a fine season so far.

The winger has scored five goals and registered eight assists for Miami this season, and has been their standout performer this term.

Morgan has been given a new lease of life since moving to the MLS, having previously been at Celtic and Sunderland, spending time with the latter on loan.

The 24-year-old is now said to be attracting interest from a host of clubs. Reading and Sheffield United are said to be keen, as are Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice and Rennes.

Forest – who were keen to sign Morgan when he was at Celtic – have been watching him in action this season, with scouts being sent to the US.

Morgan still has another two years left on his contract at Miami, so it remains to be seen whether the club let him leave this season.

The Verdict

This would be a smart signing for Forest.

They need to freshen the squad up with a couple of younger players, and Morgan is an exciting winger who has done well in America.

He can play on either flank, he likes to get the ball down and take on his man, and he clearly has an eye for a goal or assist.