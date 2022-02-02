Nottingham Forest sanction temporary player departure

Nottingham Forest right-back Mohamed Drager has joined Swiss Super League side FC Luzern on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature at first-team level for the Reds this season, with the full-back’s only two appearances for the club thus far being with the club’s U23s in Premier League 2.

The excellent form of Djed Spence has made things difficult for Drager but an opportunity away from The City Ground could help revitalise his career in Nottingham.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Derby County players ever played for Nottingham Forest?

1 of 28 Has ex-Derby player Nathan Tyson ever played for Forest? Yes No

Drager has failed to make the matchday squad in all bar one Championship game for the Reds this season, with a temporary move perhaps looking like the best option for the 25-year-old.

Drager joined the Reds from Olympiacos in the summer, starting his career in Germany with Freiburg.

The verdict

This is a move that is not surprising one bit.

It gives Drager the opportunity to play more regularly and compete for a starting spot, whilst his progression should help him at least compete when he returns to The City Ground in the summer.

It has not been the best of moves thus far, however, that does not mean things will not work out for him at Forest.

Drager just found himself down the pecking order at Forest because of the instant success that Spence has seen.

There is every chance that a starting right back slot might open up in the summer, with Spence returning to Middlesbrough, although, it would be no surprise to see Forest fight hard for his permanent signature.