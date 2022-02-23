Nottingham Forest confirm temporary defender departure

York City have confirmed the loan signing of Nottingham Forest defender Sam Sanders, via their club website.

The 20-year-old has joined the National League North play-off chasers for a month, with the Minstermen winning their last three sixth-tier outings.

York sit five points and four places outside of the play-off positions but they do possess up to four games in hand on teams currently above them, with the club’s move to bring in the young defender perhaps in order to ease the workload on their existing defensive options.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players play for now?

1 of 24 Ben Osborn Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Fulham Southampton

Sanders has been an integral figure within the club’s U23s this season, making 15 appearances in Premier League 2 and helping his side to five clean sheets in the process.

The young defender has primarily operated as a central defender so far this season, but he has also seen minutes at left-back.

The verdict

This promises to be a great opportunity for the young defender to climatise to senior football and within an environment that will test him physically.

Should he impress during this short loan stint, then it would be no surprise to see the Reds extend his time at the club, especially when considering that York will have an increasingly congested fixture list in the coming weeks.

Sanders’ versatility could be a useful tool for John Askey and his side, which again, will be handy with the fixtures piling up.

All in all, this will be a great learning curve for Sanders, even if he does not see too much football, as he will constantly be in and around the first-team environment at a competitive sixth-tier club.