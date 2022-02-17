Nottingham Forest sanction deal for defender

Nottingham Forest have allowed young defender Morgan Thomas-Sadler to leave the side on a short-term basis in pursuit of regular football, as reported by Derbyshire Times.

The club are currently excelling in the second tier and will be harbouring plenty of promotion ambitions this year, especially considering the position they’re in at the moment.

It means that, with not much room in the squad for younger talent, players like Thomas-Sadler have had to look elsewhere for regular gametime. To aid his development more and expose him to more frequent competitive action, he has now been allowed to join Ilkeston Town until the summer and it should give him much more minutes.

The 19-year-old has had to make do with playing for just the Forest academy side so far and having also played for Man City in his youth, it certainly looks like he could be a talent.

Right now though, the first-team looks a fair way away and it means that he has instead had to seek out a loan deal to get more regular, non-reserve, action.

Thomas-Sadler could certainly benefit from being exposed to more football and Ilkeston Town themselves could provide the perfect environment. They’re performing well in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division and it gives the player the chance to get himself involved in a title charge.

If he can help them bag the trophy and becomes a key player for them in the second part of the season, he could return to the City Ground a much better player for the experience.

The Verdict

Morgan Thomas-Sadler isn’t too familiar of a name for anyone outside of Nottingham Forest but he looks a decent talent and having also played for the Man City youth team, they must have seen something in him.

He might never end up getting a game for Forest – a lot of youngsters don’t make the breakthrough into the first-team – but the club are going the right way about helping his development and the player himself will no doubt relish the chance to get some gametime at Ilkeston.

Having only played in the academy at the City Ground so far, playing in a lower division and playing in competitive football should make a nice change for him and could bring him on leaps and bounds too. Getting regular, competitive action is a lot different to reserve football and can help massively.

Thomas-Sadler, Forest and Ilkeston Town then can all benefit from this deal.