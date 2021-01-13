Nottingham Forest running the rule over 14-goal ace

Nottingham Forest are monitoring the progress of Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, according to the Athletic.

Jephcott has endured a magnificent season in front of goal for Argyle, establishing himself as one of the more exciting players outside of the Championship.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals in 14 appearances, as Ryan Lowe’s side won promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season.

This season, he’s scored 12 goals in 17 League One appearances, as Argyle look to cement their place in the third tier and push for a top-half finish.

With 14 goals in 21 games to his name in all competitions, Jephcott is likely to be a wanted man in the January transfer window.

According to the Athletic, Nottingham Forest have keeping tabs on Jephcott’s progress this season, and it remains to be seen whether a move is made in January or not.

Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban are currently battling it out for a place up top in Chris Hughton’s side, with Will Swan being used as back-up whenever one of the pair have been unavailable.

The Verdict

Jephcott is an exciting talent and one who is likely to play at a higher level sooner rather than later.

Forest have been scouting plenty of League One players of late, but there’s a big difference between scouting players and actually holding a genuine interest for them.

I can’t see them making a move right now, but with Grabban and Taylor both in their thirties, he could be one to look out for in the future.