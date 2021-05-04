Nottingham Forest round-up: Update on Worrall’s future, Hughton makes transfer admission and claim on Reds youngster

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign with a positive result when they return to action this weekend.

The Reds are set to take on Preston North End at the City Ground, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

It’s been a frustrating league campaign for Chris Hughton’s side, with Nottingham Forest sat 16th in the Championship table.

They had previously been in serious danger of an almost unthinkable relegation into League One this term, but some improved displays in the second-half of this year’s campaign saw them pull clear of the relegation zone at an important stage of this year’s campaign.

The City Ground faithful will be hoping that their side can put this season behind them, and look to a more positive outlook next term, where supporters are likely to be back in attendance across the country.

We take a look at the latest news coming out of Nottingham Forest, as they head into their final match of the season.

New update emerges on Joe Worrall’s future

The Nottingham Forest defender has previously emerged as a potential transfer target for Premier League side West Ham United.

Worrall has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Chris Hughton’s side this term, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Sun (2nd May, page 61) have claimed that Worrall is likely to leave Nottingham Forest if a ‘proper offer’ is made for his services during the summer transfer window.

Worrall has been a regular in the team in recent seasons, and it’s set to be an interesting summer ahead to see what the future holds for the 24-year-old.

Hughton makes admission on Nottingham Forest talent

Nottingham Forest have got some younger players that will be pushing for a spot in the first-team picture heading into next season, with Dale Taylor being one of those.

The youngster has caught the eye with some strong performances for the Under-23s side this term, but Chris Hughton has admitted that Taylor isn’t quite ready for senior football with the Reds just yet.

“My initial gut feeling is he’s probably not quite ready to be around the first-team, only because he’s a younger one.

“I have seen him. We had a training game with the under-23’s and I saw him play at Notts County’s ground. But he’s a younger one, and we’d probably need to see a fair bit more of him.

“But it’s certainly good to see any young players doing well, because as a club, we have to show that interest and have to show there is hopefully that pathway.”

Hughton predicts busy summer transfer window

Nottingham Forest will be looking to challenge higher up in the Championship table next season, after a frustrating league campaign this term.

Forest boss Chris Hughton has recently revealed in an interview (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live) that he expects a ‘busy summer’, as the club look to add players to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“It will be a busy summer.

“There are two things, one is how much business we do – that you never know. But it will be busy, because that’s normal and we are looking to bring players in.

“We have been spending a lot of time over the last few weeks looking at players, looking at videos, seeing who’s available, who might be available and who might be available on loan.”