Nottingham Forest round-up: Michael Dawson update emerges, 22-year-old seals exit

Nottingham Forest will look to pick up all three points in their final game of the season, as they prepare to host Preston North End this weekend.

The Reds will look to end the season on a high and build momentum heading into next season, where they will hope to push for the play-offs under Chris Hughton.

With the end of the season upon us, we take a look at the latest news to emerge from the City Ground ahead of the final day of the campaign…

McGuane seals exit

Oxford United have completed the permanent signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Marcus McGuane.

McGuane has moved to the Kassam Stadium on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, after impressing on loan with Oxford this season.

The former Arsenal youngster joined Forest from FC Barcelona in February 2020, but failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Reds during his time at the City Ground.

Dawson set for farewell

Michael Dawson is unlikely to be offered a playing deal at Nottingham Forest when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The door will be left open at the City Ground for the 37-year-old, if the experienced defender chooses to go down a different path.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Chris Hughton said: “I have to say, the club have done a wonderful tribute to him also, which was very fitting for the service he’s given this club.

“As regards Saturday, we look at it as a bigger picture but we are very, very aware of what he’s done for the club.

“The doors are always open to him. And certainly, as regards any continued connection he has with the club, we are very, very open as a club for anything he would like to do.”

Sammy Ameobi ruled out

Sammy Ameobi will be missing against Preston North End and won’t play any further part in this season.

The winger has been missing since the start of April after injuring his ankle, and Saturday has been deemed as too soon for the 29-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Chris Hughton said: “Sammy won’t be available. He’s fine, but just hasn’t done enough to be in contention for the last game of the season. Even though he’s back out on the training pitch, we wouldn’t want to risk him.”