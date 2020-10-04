Nottingham Forest rivalling Watford to signing of Newcastle United midfielder

Nottingham Forest are locked in a transfer tussle with Watford for the potential signing of Newcastle United midfielder Christian Atsu according to the Sunday Mirror (4th October, page 69).

Atsu is yet to make a league appearance for the Magpies this season, and has only featured as a substitute in one of their EFL Cup matches this term.

The midfielder wasn’t even named in the matchday squad for their recent match against Burnley, where Steve Bruce’s side ran out 3-1 winners on Saturday evening.

It appears as though his days at St James’ Park are numbered heading towards the conclusion of the summer transfer window, and he’s reportedly got admirers.

Nottingham Forest are one of the teams interested in landing his signature in the near future, although they face competition from Watford over any potential deal.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have been in dreadful form of late, with the Reds sat 22nd in the Championship table after four defeats in a row.

The pressure has certainly increased on Lamouchi, and he’ll know that he needs to produce positive results if he’s to stand any chance of remaining in the dugout.

Whilst a move to Watford could be tempting for Atsu, with the Hornets currently sat seventh in the second-tier standings, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hornets were beaten by Reading in their most recent match, and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Derby County after the international break.

The Verdict:

He’d be a fantastic addition to either team.

Nottingham Forest need other options in wide areas, as they just need to try something different, as they’re in a shocking run of form at the moment.

But I do think Watford will be favourites to sign him over the Reds, as they’re in a much better position to win promotion into the Premier League this season.

If they can offer him regular game time, then I’m sure Atsu would be tempted by a move to Vicarage Road in the near future.