Nottingham Forest rivalling Rangers in pursuit of 28-y/o who will be a free agent this summer

Nottingham Forest are one of a host of clubs keeping tabs Britt Assombalonga, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

The striker is currently contracted to Middlesbrough but he hasn’t been involved recently as it has already been decided that he will be moving on when his deal expires.

And, according to The Athletic, the Reds are interested in bringing Assombalonga back to the City Ground for next season, although they won’t have a free run at the 28-year-old.

“Forest are also understood to be among a clutch of clubs — including Rangers and several other Championship sides — monitoring the future of Britt Assombalonga.”

Bringing in a new striker is sure to be a priority for Chris Hughton, with Glenn Murray only on loan at the club and Lyle Taylor hasn’t been prolific.

Whether Assombalonga is capable of making a mark is open to debate, as he has managed just five goals for Boro this season. However, he was lethal for Forest previously, netting 30 goals in 63 Championship games from 2014 over a three-year period.

The verdict

You can understand why Assombalonga is attracting a lot of interest, as a free agent with his pedigree in the current market is going to appeal to lots of clubs.

Despite that, he hasn’t done well at all this season, so he would be a risk in that sense, although Hughton would back himself to get the forward firing.

Ultimately, Forest need to trust the manager. He has won promotion from this level in the past and knows what’s required. So, if he feels Assombalonga will help, they need to get the deal done.

