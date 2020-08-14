Nottingham Forest rivalling Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City to signing of PL midfielder

Middlesbrough are reportedly rivalling Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Derby County to the potential signing of Jacob Murphy on loan according to TEAMtalk.

Murphy is currently with Newcastle United, but is likely to be loaned out ahead of the new season, with first-team opportunities with the Magpies hard to come by at this moment in time.

The winger spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Owls.

He chipped in with nine goals and six assists in his 44 appearances for Garry Monk’s side, who endured a frustrating league campaign as they finished 16th in the Championship.

Middlesbrough are one of the teams interested in signing the Newcastle winger on loan, and Neil Warnock will be hoping he can get an agreement in place at the earliest of opportunities.

Boro finished 17th in the second-tier standings, as they avoided relegation into League One after Warnock came in and turned around their poor run of results.

Whereas a move to Nottingham Forest or Derby County could be a tempting proposition for Murphy, with both of them likely to be in with a chance of a top-six finish next season in the Championship.

Murphy has made 41 appearances in total for Newcastle, but it seems as though his days at St James’ Park are numbered heading into the future.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be a brilliant addition to all of the teams interested.

Murphy was one of the few Sheffield Wednesday players to come away with any credit for their performances this season, in what was a forgetful league campaign.

I do have slight doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter in the Nottingham Forest or Derby County squad, and you would imagine that Middlesbrough and Stoke City are more likely to be able to offer him regular minutes next term.

But he’s a player that is more than capable of playing to a high level next season in the Championship.