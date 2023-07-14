Now that Coventry City have managed to secure a bumper, club record deal for talisman Viktor Gyokeres, attentions will now turn to star midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who has no shortage of interest in his services.

The Sky Blues now have a new influx of cash thanks to Gyokeres departing for Sporting CP of Portugal, with the clubs agreeing a £20 million deal plus add-ons for his services.

But they are still vulnerable to losing their other top talent in the form of Hamer, who like his former team-mate now has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the CBS Arena.

The Dutchman penned an extra years extension to 2024 back in March 2022, but the 26-year-old could now potentially see the bright lights of the Premier League before his very eyes.

In the last week, Fulham have showed their interest as they look to add more bodies in their engine room to the likes of Joao Palhinha, whilst last season's Championship title winners Burnley are also interested in doing a deal for the former Feyenoord academy graduate.

There is also a keenness from Coventry's Championship rivals Leeds United, as Football League World exclusively revealed back in June, who wanted to make Hamer their marquee signing for this summer following his 11-goal, 10-assist campaign.

However, it is now Nottingham Forest who have joined the chasing pack for Hamer's services, according to TEAMtalk.

Forest look committed to spending again this summer and have been linked with the likes of Anthony Elanga, Willian and Dean Henderson this week, and now they have got Hamer well and truly in their sights.

TEAMtalk claim that Forest have 'held talks' into the possibility of signing Hamer, but they face a battle with other top flight clubs - and potentially Championship ones - for his services.

What is Gustavo Hamer's current situation at Coventry?

As mentioned, Hamer has come into the final year of his deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and despite the fact he is much-loved at the club the Premier League can always be extremely tempting.

However, according to CoventryLive's Andy Turner, Hamer asked for the Sky Blues hierarchy to put a new, extended contract offer for him on the table so that he can weigh up his options if bids do end up coming in for his services.

That does not mean that the Brazil-born maestro will put pen-to-paper on it of course, but it is a big sign that he is considering potentially extending his time in the West Midlands.

How much should Coventry hold out for in a transfer deal for Gustavo Hamer?

Some Coventry fans would argue that Hamer is more valuable than Gyokeres despite the fact the Swede contributed to 34 goals last season.

Hamer is an all-action midfielder who has finally added a consistent amount of goals and assists to his game and toned down the disciplinary issues, and even with one year left on his contract there's no reason as to why the Sky Blues cannot get eight figures for his services.

The £20 million they got for Gyokeres may be a stretch, but there is every reason to believe that a figure of around £15 million could be reasonable enough to tempt Cov and Doug King to cash in and re-invest to further bolster their squad.