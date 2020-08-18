Nottingham Forest rival London trio for 5-goal man

Nottingham Forest have joined London trio, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace, in pursuit of Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele.

Sabri Lamouchi is looking to reshape the look of his squad ahead of a second season in-charge at the City Ground, with the cobwebs of last year still to be blown off after Forest crashed out of the play-off places on the final day of the campaign.

Like Forest, Brentford are looking to recover from disappointment having lost the play-off final, with that Championship duo seemingly joining Fulham and Palace in pursuit of Peterborough’s Dembele.

As per reports from Football Insider, Forest and Brentford are in the hunt for the striker, alongside both Fulham and Crystal Palace, who can offer the £5m-rated Peterborough man Premier League football.

The 23-year-old has been impressive for Posh over the course of the last two seasons, scoring a combined total of 10 goals and registering a further 13 assists.

Alongside Ivan Toney last season (24 goals, five assists), Dembele helped Peterborough into competition for the League One play-offs before the season’s cruel curtailment left them missing out on a chance to win promotion to the Championship.

The Verdict

Dembele is a lively striker that’s shown enough about him at Peterborough to suggest he can play at a higher level.

He’s got attributes that would suit the Premier League, but you’ve got to imagine that the game time a club like Forest or Brentford could offer Dembele would be appealing.

Considering that pair are likely to be challenging towards the top-six once more in the Championship, they might have a chance of getting this deal done.

