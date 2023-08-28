Highlights Nottingham Forest are open to letting Jonathan Panzo go as Cardiff, Swansea, and Birmingham City show interest in the defender.

Panzo has not played a competitive minute this season and has struggled to break into the Forest matchday squad.

Panzo has several potential suitors, including Anderlecht, and the move could go down to the wire due to the number of interested parties.

The Tricky Trees have enjoyed a promising start to their second successive Premier League season. A dramatic home win against newcomers, Sheffield United, was surrounded by narrow defeats away at Arsenal and Manchester United. Against the latter, Steve Cooper's side raced into a two-goal lead, but eventually left with nothing.

The talented defender spent the entirety of last season on loan at Coventry City, where he was handed regular game time. He made his Sky Blues' debut after being introduced as an 82nd minute substitute during a 3-0 defeat away at Carrow Road.

Panzo soon became a mainstay in the City backline, until fellow loanee Luke McNally entered the fray in January. Overall, he appeared 32 times as Coventry came within a penalty shootout of Premier League promotion.

Since returning to the City Ground, Panzo has not been able to break into the Forest matchday squad, making a move elsewhere seem likelier by the day.

What is the latest on Jonathan Panzo?

Panzo has a whole host of Championship outfits fighting for his signature, as well as continental interested. According to Football Insider, Forest are looking to sell their exciting young asset. The chasing parties include: Birmingham City, Swansea City, Cardiff City and Anderlecht.

Earlier this month, Panzo looked set on a loan move to Scotland, as Rangers were keen, but the deal broke down according to Darren Witcoop, and the Glasgow outfit turned their attentions elsewhere.

With the list of potential suitors as long as it is, this move could be heading right to the wire.

What competition does Panzo face at Nottingham Forest?

The former England U21 International has gradually fallen down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest, despite manager Steve Cooper's preference to play with a trio of central defenders.

Scott McKenna, Willy Boly and Joe Worrall have been favoured thus far, however, Cooper's cards will be shuffled in their next outing, as the latter picked up a red card at Old Trafford.

Moussa Niakhate will most likely deputise in his place, but that would only leave Felipe, who is currently injured, and young Frenchman Loic Mbe Soh waiting in the wings if injuries were to hit.

Should Panzo leave Nottingham Forest?

To put it simply - yes, he should. However, there are plenty of factors that the stalwart will need to consider before making a switch.

Firstly, Panzo will need to decide whether leaving the current Forest setup is the right thing to do. The ageing backline that the club currently boasts are much more susceptible to injury, meaning that one or two defensive entries to the treatment room could see the 22-year-old thrust into the first team.

Moreover, if Panzo does decide to leave, he will then be faced with the dilemma of whether to leave permanently or on a loan deal. He will be required to weigh-up whether his long-term future lies at the City Ground, or whether a fresh challenge awaits.