Nottingham Forest reveal James Garner transfer stance

Nottingham Forest ‘have no plans’ to turn James Garner’s half-season loan into one for the full 2021/22 campaign, per the Manchester Evening News.

After an indifferent first half of the season at Watford, Garner switched to the City Ground in the most recent transfer window, and his true talents have flourished.

Garner has been a lynchpin in the Forest engine room and he scored three times for the club in 14 Championship outings – and has netted twice in his last two games against Cardiff and QPR.

After how he’s been playing, ideally you’d think that the Forest hierarchy and manager Chris Hughton would want the 20-year-old back for a full season due to his impact.

But the club may already have braced themselves for Garner to not be available to them as he may get a bigger move next season.

Garner’s agent told Stretty News last week that a host of clubs have shown interest in his client, including Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Rangers, so it does look like the midfielder will be playing either Premier League or European football in a few months time.

Unfortunately Forest cannot offer that next season, with another Championship campaign in the offing for them, but they have helped Garner on the right path with his development.

The Verdict

Forest fans will be disappointed but it’s completely understandable why the club wouldn’t even bother pursuing it.

Now that he’s getting regular minutes in the EFL, Garner is showing everyone what he’s about and there’s no doubting that he deserves a shot at the Premier League next season.

Tricky Trees fans need to take in these last few weeks of the season whilst they can as Garner is a special talent and it’s a shame they won’t get to see him play in person, but maybe one day he will return, perhaps if Forest are in the Premier League in 2022/23.