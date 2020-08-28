Nottingham Forest respond to Aston Villa transfer offer

Nottingham Forest have rejected a bid of £10m from Aston Villa for defender Matty Cash, according to the Athletic.

Cash is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the new season, following Forest’s failure to gain promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last term.

The 23-year-old was Forest’s Player of the Season in 2019/20, after coming up leaps and bounds following Sabri Lamouchi’s decision to convert him into a right-back in pre-season.

Cash’s overlapping runs and excellent one-on-one defending helped Forest produce a series of solid performances, but ultimately, their final-day capitulation saw them slip out of the play-off places in heartbreaking fashion.

With Sheffield United, Fulham and Villa said to be chasing Cash, the Villans have now had a bid rejected for the full-back.

A bid of £10m has been turned down by Forest, who are said to be holding out for around £15m.

Cash signed a new long-term deal last season, keeping him at the City Ground until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

Forest have no reason to sell Cash given the amount of time left on his deal.

It’s no wonder, then, they have turned down a bid of £10m from Villa for the defender given how important he was for Sabri Lamouchi’s side last season.

£15m would be a bargain, in my opinion, so if Villa really want him, they’d pay it.

Forest have two reliable deputies in Tendayi Darikwa and Carl Jenkinson, too, so it will be interesting to see what they do with the money if he leaves.