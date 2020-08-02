Nottingham Forest respond as Premier League side submit offer for influential player

Nottingham Forest have rejected a £10m offer from Sheffield United for right-back Matty Cash.

The 22-year-old was a key figure for Sabri Lamouchi’s men as they pushed for the play-offs, scoring three goals and registering five assists from full-back.

As well as that productivity, Cash was reliable defensively and impressed with his energy and willingness to get up and down the right flank.

Therefore, having failed to make the top six, Forest knew they would face a battle to keep hold of the player and the Telegraph have revealed that the Blades have had a £10m bid turned down.

Worryingly for Reds fans, the report claims that another offer is expected from the Yorkshire outfit, whilst Southampton and West Ham are also ‘set to submit offers’.

They state that a deal reaching £15m will be accepted by Forest, meaning that Cash’s exit from the City Ground is seen as inevitable.

Those funds will then be given to Lamouchi, or a new boss, to try and build a squad capable of winning promotion after Forest’s near miss this season.

1 of 15 Brice Samba? Lyon Rennes Caen Strasbourg

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that £10m is a poor offer from Sheffield United and it’s no surprise that Forest turned it down.

When you consider his ability and age, the Reds are right to hold out for at least £15m and it appears as though that will be enough to sign the player.

Unfortunately for Forest, this was inevitable after they missed out on the play-offs and it will be hugely frustrating for all connected to the club that they are going to lose the talented right-back.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.