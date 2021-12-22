Nottingham Forest respond as Premier League outfit make multi-million pound offer for attacker

Nottingham Forest have rejected a £10m offer from Brentford for Brennan Johnson.

Brentford have made a new offer of £10m for #nffc Brennan Johnson, which has been turned down. Bid went in late last week. Forest insist he is not for sale in January and Johnson also very keen to continue playing under Steve Cooper. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) December 22, 2021

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents outside the Premier League for his performances this season, with the winner against Hull last time out Johnson’s fifth Championship goal of the campaign, and he has registered the same number of assists.

Therefore, there is plenty of top-flight interest in the player, with West Ham, Everton, Newcastle and Brentford all thought to be keen on the player.

And, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed the Bees have made the first move to land Johnson, although Forest have knocked it back.

Forest are unlikely to want to sell in January as they have been transformed under Cooper, who has the side in the mix for a play-off place.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that £10m is a pretty ridiculous offer from Brentford as it doesn’t reflect the quality and potential that Johnson has.

Of course, they will point to his contract situation, with the player entering the final 18 months, but it’s still a very low offer.

So, that won’t really have tested the Reds’ resolve, but it will be interesting to see what happens if bigger offers do arrive in the next few weeks, which you would have to say is a possibility.

