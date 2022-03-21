Nottingham Forest reporter reveals Marinakis mindset amid Reds’ rise

Nottingham Forest suffered defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday evening, as the away side triumphed 1-0 at the City Ground, but they can hold their heads high.

A great cup run has come to an end for Forest but, of course, that should not detract from the strides they have made in recent months under Steve Cooper and, as well as that, the main aim of achieving a play-off spot by the end of the campaign is still very much attainable.

Indeed, full focus will now switch to that in the final weeks of the season, with a rejuvenated fan-base cheering the side on, and it sounds as though the Tricky Trees’ owner is also liking what he is seeing at the moment,

Natalie Jackson shared this update on social media, to give some insight on Evangelos Marinakis’ mindset currently:

The @nffc owner Evangelos Marinakis enjoyed the occasion at the FA cup quarter final yesterday. Told by a senior source at the club he was so impressed by the fans and the atmosphere and is absolutely delighted with how things are going on and off the pitch. #nffc — Natalie Jackson (@NatJacksonsport) March 21, 2022

The Verdict

It’s not hard to see why Marinakis feels this way, with positivity venting out of every corner of the City Ground right now.

Forest are looking good, and will look to use their taste of Premier League opposition in the FA Cup as motivation to experience it regularly next season, as they hunt a promotion spot in the coming matches of the Championship campaign.

