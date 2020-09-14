Nottingham Forest report plunges player’s future into more uncertain water

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi opted to exclude Joao Carvalho from training with the main senior group in the build-up to Saturday’s clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Carvalho managed only 23 appearances during Lamouchi’s first season at the City Ground, scoring once and assisting another. He was very much an outcast in the squad, but pre-season had brought fresh optimism.

Lamouchi involved the playmaker heavily in the build-up to the new season, but there was no room for Carvalho in the matchday squad on Saturday as Forest embarked on the new season in West London.

Now, it has emerged in an article from The Athletic that the 23-year-old was not training with the first-team squad in the build-up to the game, alongside teammate, Albert Adomah.

Despite optimism surrounding the new season at Forest, they were well beaten by QPR, who were 2-0 winners in West London.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Ilias Chair doubled the lead and meant it was a disappointing opening day for Forest.

The Verdict

This is an interesting line and suggests that Carvalho’s future with Forest looks fairly grim still.

Injuries hampered him when Lamouchi first came into the club, but things have been better in the most recent pre-season and it was slightly surprising to see the playmaker miss out completely at QPR.

With a month of the transfer window remaining, who knows whether Carvalho will still be at Forest heading into the latter part of 2020.

