Nottingham Forest remain keen on Reading player

Reading centre-back Tom Holmes remains on the radar of Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, but the signing of Steve Cook has cooled the Reds’ interest at this stage according to Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low.

The 21-year-old shone in many games last term as he made the adaptation to senior football at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, stepping in for Andy Yiadom at right-back and playing in his more natural role in the centre at different points in the season.

Though it could partially be due to injuries, the academy graduate has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Royals this season and has made 18 league appearances, lining up alongside Scott Dann for a while before the ex-Crystal Palace man’s injury.

However, Forest’s interest in the young defender was registered way back in the summer – and were reported to have had a second bid for him rejected with the second-tier club keen to tie him down to a new deal.

As of yet, Veljko Paunovic’s side have not been able to tie him down to fresh terms and is set to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium at the end of the campaign, potentially providing Steve Cooper’s men with the opportunity to recruit him now.

However, ex-AFC Bournemouth captain Cook has already joined the club this month and with the East Midlands outfit focusing more on the summer in terms of bringing in another central defender, with a pre-contract move targeted for Connor Goldson and John Souttar previously being linked, Berkshire Live are now reporting that this previous interest in Holmes has cooled.

It remains to be seen whether Cooper’s side pursue him if he becomes a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The Verdict:

Holmes hasn’t been in the best form recently and seems to be devoid of confidence with the Royals not being able to buy a clean sheet at this stage, so a move this month may be best avoided and looked at again in the summer.

There’s no doubting that he has talent and at 21, will only improve further, but he won’t be a starter whilst the likes of Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Cook are all available.

This is why it may be better for the academy graduate to sign fresh terms with his current side if they can remain afloat in the second tier, as they look to rebuild in the summer and become a much more financially stable club.

He’s the type of play Reading will be looking to build their squad around, so there will be no shortage in efforts to get him tied down to a new deal and as a local boy, it would be a surprise to see him leave the Berkshire outfit.

However, their safety isn’t guaranteed and because of this, Holmes could be open to a potential move in the summer. He holds the power at this stage with his contract running down, so it would be no surprise to see him wait until the summer before deciding whether to put pen to paper on a new deal.