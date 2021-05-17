Nottingham Forest register interest in signing five-goal forward ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on a deal to sign Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom this summer, according to The Northern Echo.

Akpom has only been with Boro since September 2020, and has made 39 appearances in total for Neil Warnock’s side this term, as they finished tenth in the Championship table.

The former Arsenal youngster scored five goals in total for Middlesbrough this season, but could be set for a move elsewhere heading into the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk have recently claimed that Boro are looking at the possibility of moving Akpom on ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, despite Warnock not having a considerable amount of attacking options at this moment in time.

The Middlesbrough boss has previously revealed that both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will leave the club in the near future when their contracts reach a conclusion.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on signing Akpom after this development, as Chris Hughton looks to plan ahead for the 2021/22 campaign.

It was a frustrating season for the Reds, as they finished 17th in the Championship table, and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Hull City have also been credited with interest in signing Akpom, with the Tigers preparing for life back in the Championship, after winning promotion from League One in the 2020/21 season.

The Verdict:

I’m not sure he’d be an upgrade on their current options at this moment in time.

I’ve not been overly convinced by Akpom since he moved to Middlesbrough, and I wasn’t surprised to hear that Boro are looking to move him on this summer.

Forest already have some strong options in a similar position though, and I find it hard to believe that he’d be getting in their starting XI ahead of Lewis Grabban heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

I think there are better options out there for Forest this summer, and there will definitely be clubs that are better-suited for Akpom, as he looks to find regular minutes in the Championship at the earliest of opportunities.