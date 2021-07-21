Nottingham Forest receive transfer offer for 22-year-old from EFL club

Blackpool have submitted an offer for Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel, according to Alan Nixon.

Gabriel is no stranger to Blackpool having spent last season on loan at Bloomfield Road, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old provided great competition at right-back with Ollie Turton and played his part in helping the Tangerines win promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Gabriel is now back at Forest and has played in each of their first three pre-season friendlies. As things stand, he is Forest’s first-choice right-back, with Carl Jenkinson understood to have been told to find a new club.

22 things all Nottingham Forest fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Forest were formed in which year? 1862 1865 1868 1871

But Blackpool are keen to re-sign Gabriel, with Neil Critchley recently outlining his intentions to keep an eye on his situation.

Now, Alan Nixon reports that Blackpool have tabled an offer for Gabriel as they look to bring him back to Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis.

Nixon says that Forest may need to bring in a right-back before contemplating Gabriel’s departure, though, with other clubs also understood to be keen on his signature.

The Verdict

Forest should definitely avoid selling Gabriel at the moment.

Their transfer activity has been very slow so far this summer, with only Ethan Horvath arriving thus far, so they cannot afford to go into next season without a first-choice right-back.

But even if they do bring one in, they’d lack a large amount of depth in that area if Gabriel were to be sold, with Jenkinson out of favour at the City Ground.

It’s a tough one.