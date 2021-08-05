Nottingham Forest receive transfer blow as target development emerges

Nottingham Forest target Sandro Kulenovic has recently been the subject of a bid from the MLS according to Sportske Novosti, potentially putting the East Midlands side on red alert.

The outlet states the forward’s current side Dinamo Zagreb are yet to respond to the offer – but after falling out of favour with the Croatian top division champions and being sent out on loan to league rivals Rijeka last season – they could be willing to let go of the 21-year-old this summer.

Although this potential exit route for the out-of-favour striker has become a real possibility after this bid was launched, Kulenovic isn’t keen on a move to the United States as per the same report, potentially putting Chris Hughton’s side in pole position for his signature once again.

Previous reports suggested he had rejected a move to the East Midlands after Nottingham Forest launched a €3m offer for his services – but reconsidered his initial rejection after the English side retained their interest in him.

A further update is yet to come out about his decision, but Sportske Novosti have now said a potential move to the Championship for Kulenovic is further away than first thought.

This will be a blow for Forest, who desperately need an injection of attacking firepower up top after scoring just 37 goals in the second tier last term.

However, their only signing of the summer so far is goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who will be competing with Brice Samba for the number jersey during the upcoming campaign.

The Verdict:

At this stage, Chris Hughton may just have to forget about this one if they haven’t already because this saga is dragging on and on – and could go on to stall their progress in the rest of the window if they take their eyes off other targets in favour of the Croatian.

Brennan Johnson’s return from Lincoln City may be a boost for the Championship side, but they need further reinforcements up top and without this, could find themselves in the bottom half of the table again.

Their defence is too good for them to finish in this position again and with Hughton as their manager, they have the potential to elevate themselves into the top half and compete for the play-offs.

But they can only go so far with misfiring forwards, so if they fail to recruit players with the potency and creativity they desperately need before the end of August, then they will only have themselves to blame.

It’s time for them to get busy in the transfer market.