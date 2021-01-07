Nottingham Forest readying fresh transfer offer for 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest remain keen on signing Anderlecht winger Francis Amuzu, with a transfer offer being prepared.

That’s according to Het Belang van Limburg, who claim that the Reds were interested in signing Amuzu back in the summer, but their attempts were rebuffed by Vincent Kompany.

Amuzu came through the ranks at Anderlecht, and this season, he’s registered one assist in a total of 14 appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old still has another three years left on his deal at Anderlecht, and it has been claimed that there is a €4million release clause in his contract.

Het Belang van Limburg claim that Forest have Amuzu in their sights, with a transfer offer being prepared.

Forest have struggled to set the world alight in front of goal this season, with Chris Hughton already saying that the club will look to address the balance of his squad and bring in more firepower this month.

The Reds are yet to make a transfer breakthrough, but fans will be hoping that it’s a case of quality over quantity after a rather hectic summer window.

The Verdict

Amuzu is obviously an unknown quantity, so that brings a bit of a risk in itself.

On paper, he hasn’t really set the world alight for Anderlecht, so I would have my doubts over him hitting the ground running in the Championship.

They need another winger, though, and someone who has a bit of pace and can create chances in the final third.