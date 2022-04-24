Nottingham Forest ready to rival London club in transfer chase for 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest are prepared to fight Premier League interest in Djed Spence as they look to secure the under-21 international on a permanent deal according to The Sun.

Steve Cooper’s side want to secure Djed Spence to a permanent stay at the City Ground after the wing-back’s impressive form this season.

Forest are flying high in the Championship and have taken a number of Premier League scalps in the FA Cup this season, with Spence being key to how the Reds play.

Brentford are the side rumoured to be tabling a bid for Spence for £15m with Forest hoping to convince Middlesbrough to part with their wing-back.

Spence has been vital to Forest this season, contributing to two goals and five assists as well as developing an impressive partnership with Brentford target Brennan Johnson.

According to The Sun, Forest will try to sign Spence to a full-time deal despite interest from Brentford. Brentford have previous with Forest of course, having tabled bids for Johnson last summer, as well as admitting interest in Joe Worrall.

The Verdict

Forest will face a struggle to bring Spence into the City Ground, whether promotion is achieved or not.

Spence has had the sort of the season that will convince many clubs to invest in him, with Forest perhaps being the least likely club he could fall to.

That being said, it’s clear Cooper has improved him and his ability to improve players, as well as the relationships he develops with them could be enough to convince Spence to extend his stay at the City Ground.

But it’s not just Spence who will need convincing, but Middlesbrough too who will want the best possible deal.