Nottingham Forest have joined Leeds United in the race to sign Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno in the summer window.

The Spain U21 international joined Wanderers as a teenager, and after progressing through the ranks, he has made almost 50 appearances in Old Gold.

However, with Rayan Ait-Nouri ahead of him in the pecking order, Bueno has found regular game time hard to come by, so he has been out on loan at Feyenoord this season.

Hugo Bueno transfer latest as Nottingham Forest show interest in defender

Bueno has impressed for the Dutch giants, which included starring in the second leg as they knocked AC Milan out of the Champions League back in February, before they were beaten by Inter Milan.

As it stands, Bueno will return to Wolves this summer, but it appears he could be on the move again, as TEAMtalk previously revealed that Leeds were among a host of clubs tracking the 22-year-old.

Hugo Bueno's 24/25 Stats at Feyenoord (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Eredivisie 15 - 3 Champions League 9 - 1 KNVB Cup 1 - -

And, in a fresh development, they now claim that Forest are showing ‘major interest’ in the youngster as they try to bring in a left-back ahead of the new season.

With Nuno Espírito Santo’s side sure to be playing in Europe next season, and probably the Champions League, the possibility of moving to the City Ground may appeal.

Wolves are sure to demand a big fee for Hugo Bueno

This has been a very positive loan for Bueno, and it’s no surprise that he is attracting attention, because he is a good player who can defend well and he boasts an excellent left-foot.

But, prising him away from Wolves may be difficult for Forest, Leeds or any other club.

Bueno has a deal at Molineux until the summer of 2028, and there are doubts about the future of Ait-Nouri, who will enter the final two years of his contract this summer.

Realistically, Wolves will struggle to keep both players at the club, as they will want to be playing, so they will have a decision to make, and if there is high-level interest in Ait-Nouri, it may make their minds up.

From Leeds’ perspective, left-back is going to be a priority position as Junior Firpo’s contract runs down, and Bueno would be an ideal signing.

Of course, their only chance of bringing him in depends on winning promotion, but it’s a difficult deal to do even if the