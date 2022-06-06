Nottingham Forest ready to launch transfer move for 14-goal striker

Nottingham Forest are set to launch a bid in an attempt to lure SC Dnipro-1 striker Artem Dovbyk to the City Ground this summer, according to a report from the Daily Star (5/6 paper edition, page 43).

The 24-year-old currently plies his trade in the Ukrainian top tier, although his future is currently unclear with Russia’s war in the nation still ongoing and little prospect of domestic football returning anytime soon because of that.

Dovbyk may make an exit this summer though with the forward thought to be on Steve Cooper’s target list for the summer, after recording 14 goals and five assists in 17 league appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds are currently in desperate need of adding to their forward area with Lewis Grabban out of contract in the summer as things stand and Keinan Davis returning to parent club Aston Villa following the end of last summer.

This leaves Sam Surridge, who recently had surgery, as one of their only senior orthodox options alongside Lyle Taylor. However, the latter may be deemed surplus to requirements in the East Midlands this summer despite becoming an important asset for Birmingham City.

With this, Forest are reportedly ready to offer Dovbyk’s side £10m for his services (via Nottingham Forest News), though it’s currently unclear whether this bid will match Dnipro-1’s valuation of their main talisman.

The Verdict:

Judging by his goal record last term, he would be a magnificent addition and it would be a real coup if they were able to recruit him for £10m, especially if he turns out to be more prolific than Davis.

Some would say this move is a high risk considering his lack of experience in the Premier League – but he has the goalscoring pedigree to cope with this potential move to the English top flight.

Dovbyk would also be hungry to make an impression as he looks to become one of the first names on the teamsheet for his national team, so he certainly has no shortage of motivation to do well if he comes to England and that can only be a good thing for Forest.

Also tall enough to be a physical threat, he could work alongside Brennan Johnson quite well up top with the Welshman’s pace and technical ability, so this move seems like a no-brainer if they can get this deal over the line.

It’s not as if Forest are submitting a £25m bid, so if they were to get this deal over the line for £10m, it would allow them to address other areas and this is much-needed if they are to give themselves the best possible chance of remaining in the top flight.